January classes at the Shoreline Tool Library

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

The Shoreline Tool Library January classes and events center on community, repair, and bicycle upkeep.

This month, you could learn hand embroidery, evaluate your flooring, or gain access to five 3D printers. Join us at the tool libraries for some engaging learning experiences!

Sign up for classes and see further into the future on our website
Sign up for customizable class & event notifications: attlereconomy.app.neoncrm.com/.../class...

We offer classes at both of our tool libraries, so make sure to double-check the location on the event page before signing up!
NE Seattle Tool Library (NESTL): 10228 Fischer Pl NE, Seattle
Shoreline Tool Library (STL): 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline

Classes are available on a sliding scale. This helps to reduce barriers for participation while retaining sufficient income for Seattle REconomy, which owns and operates the NE Seattle and Shoreline tool libraries. Please choose the level that best fits your family’s income.


Posted by DKH at 4:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  