January classes at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
This month, you could learn hand embroidery, evaluate your flooring, or gain access to five 3D printers. Join us at the tool libraries for some engaging learning experiences!
Sign up for classes and see further into the future on our website
Sign up for customizable class & event notifications: attlereconomy.app.neoncrm.com/.../class...
We offer classes at both of our tool libraries, so make sure to double-check the location on the event page before signing up!
NE Seattle Tool Library (NESTL): 10228 Fischer Pl NE, Seattle
Shoreline Tool Library (STL): 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
Classes are available on a sliding scale. This helps to reduce barriers for participation while retaining sufficient income for Seattle REconomy, which owns and operates the NE Seattle and Shoreline tool libraries. Please choose the level that best fits your family’s income.
