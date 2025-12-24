Transit agencies announce free rides on New Year's Eve

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

King County Metro will join four regional transit agencies to provide free rides on December 31, 2025 to help people safely celebrate New Year’s Eve.

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay announced that Metro will join other regional transit agencies to provide free rides this New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025.

Riders can travel without paying fares on King County Metro, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit, Pierce Transit and the Seattle Streetcar as part of their holiday celebrations.

“Leaving the driving to us is becoming as great a New Year’s tradition as celebrating at the Space Needle,” said Executive Zahilay. “No matter where you plan to ring in the new year, you have access to free transit options to get you there!”

Regional transit agencies will operate on specific schedules to accommodate fare-free New Year’s Eve and riders are encouraged to check times beforehand.


