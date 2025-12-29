Healthy independent aging with ICHS PACE





Our program covers all Medicare and Medicaid services and offers customized care plans that combine medical and social support.





PRESENTATION: January 15, 2026 from 2:15 - 3:15pm





ICHS PACE provides all-inclusive care for low-income seniors (55+), empowering them to live independently in their homes for as long as possible, instead of having them move into a nursing home, while receiving the same level of care in the community.