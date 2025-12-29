Healthy independent aging with ICHS PACE
Monday, December 29, 2025
ICHS PACE provides all-inclusive care for low-income seniors (55+), empowering them to live independently in their homes for as long as possible, instead of having them move into a nursing home, while receiving the same level of care in the community.
Our program covers all Medicare and Medicaid services and offers customized care plans that combine medical and social support.
PRESENTATION: January 15, 2026 from 2:15 - 3:15pm
COST: Free
LOCATION: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
