Coffee with 1st Legislative District legislators January 4, 2026
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
As we get ready for the 2026 legislative session, I want to make sure I’m hearing directly from you about what’s on your mind. Your ideas, concerns, and lived experiences shape the work we do in Olympia—and there’s no better way to start the year than sitting down together.
I hope you’ll join me and my 1st Legislative District colleagues for a casual, drop-in coffee chat:
WHO: Sen. Derek Stanford, Rep. Shelley Kloba, and Rep. Davina Duerr
WHAT: Coffee chat with 1st Legislative District residents
WHEN: Sunday, January 4, from 4:15–5:30pm
WHERE: Bothell Library Meeting Room 18215 98th Avenue NE, Bothell
This is an informal opportunity to ask questions, share what you’d like us to prioritize, and connect before the legislative session begins. Whether you stay for five minutes or the whole time, we’d love to see you.
Looking forward to catching up—and wishing you a great start to the new year.
Warmly,
Rep. Shelley Kloba
Contact Me
- LEG 132A | PO Box 40600 Olympia, WA 98504
- shelley.kloba@leg.wa.gov
- (360) 786-7900 | Toll-Free Hotline: 1-800-562-6000 | 1-800-635-9993 (TTY)
- https://housedemocrats.wa.gov/kloba/
- Brian Haifley- brian.haifley@leg.wa.gov
The 1st LD includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Brier, Bothell, Woodinville, Canyon Park
0 comments:
Post a Comment