Temporary traffic revision on Ballinger overnight Tuesday through Thursday morning

Area of utility work

Photo by David Carlos SR 104 traffic is temporarily reduced to one lane in Lake Forest Park for utility work. SR 104 traffic is temporarily reduced to one lane in Lake Forest Park for utility work.





State Route 104/Ballinger Way NE is reduced to one lane near 35th Ave NE from 8pm Tuesday, December 23, to 6am Thursday, December 24, 2025.





Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.





Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are performing sewer work along the state highway.















