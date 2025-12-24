Temporary traffic revision on Ballinger overnight Tuesday through Thursday morning
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
|Area of utility work
Photo by David Carlos
State Route 104/Ballinger Way NE is reduced to one lane near 35th Ave NE from 8pm Tuesday, December 23, to 6am Thursday, December 24, 2025.
Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are performing sewer work along the state highway.
This work, which could be noisy at times, is part of the SR 104 Lyon Creek fish passage project.
Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map
0 comments:
Post a Comment