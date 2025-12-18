Bites at the Lights this weekend - food trucks and live music

Thursday, December 18, 2025


Food trucks start selling at 2pm at Bites at the Lights Thursday - Sunday, December 18-21, 2025.


Live performances from E. Pruitt on Friday, December 19 from 5-7pm and Roz on Saturday December 20 from 7-9pm.

Park at Town Center during the summer
Google Maps

The Shoreline Park at Town Center is a large grassy area between Aurora and Midvale. The Interurban Trail runs through the middle with permanent art installations. A section of the original Interurban Trail - the "red brick road" - exists parallel to the new trail, up to the point where it originally crossed Aurora, heading for Firlands (now Crista).

Official address 17560 Aurora Ave N.


