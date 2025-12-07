Jobs: WSDOT Engineering Manager (WMS3)
Sunday, December 7, 2025
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$120,229 – $154,123 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Engineering Manager to lead the delivery of the Northwest Region’s construction program in full compliance with local, state, and federal standards. This role oversees the development and execution of highway construction projects to ensure they are completed within the approved scope, schedule, and budget. The Engineering Manager will establish and implement policies that support efficient management of significant public funds and a diverse workforce. This position plays a critical leadership role in supporting program accountability, operational excellence, and successful project outcomes.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
