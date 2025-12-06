West Coast Health Alliance, CDPH, and leading national medical organizations continue to recommend Hepatitis B vaccination for newborns

States in the West Coast Health Alliance WCHA disagrees with CDC’s Advisory Committee’s change to decades-long vaccine recommendation that has reduced pediatric hepatitis B infections by 99 percent









The ACIP also voted that parents should consult their provider regarding blood tests following each dose of the vaccine series. There was no credible evidence presented to support either of these changes.





Delaying the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine and using blood tests to guide vaccination will lead to more children and adults developing preventable liver disease and liver cancer with no evidence of a safety benefit.



A review by the Vaccine Integrity Project found that the vaccine is safe regardless of when it is given, and there are no safety benefits to delaying the first dose.



Importance of the Hepatitis B “Birth Dose” Vaccine



Hepatitis B is a highly infectious virus that attacks the liver and can cause chronic liver disease, liver cancer, liver failure, and death. It spreads easily — even without visible blood or body fluids and can survive on surfaces for up to seven days.





The West Coast Health Alliance



The West Coast Health Alliance was formed to ensure that public health recommendations are guided by science, effectiveness and safety at a time when CDC leadership changes, reduced transparency and the compromise of key advisory panels have called into question the federal government’s capacity to address the nation’s public health challenges.







OLYMPIA – The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) strongly supports that hepatitis B vaccination continue to be routinely offered to all newborns, with the first dose of the vaccine given within 24 hours of birth for newborns weighing at least 2,000 grams (4 pounds, 7 ounces), followed by completion of the vaccine series.