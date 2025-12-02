Philharmonia Northwest at the Bastyr Chapel December 6-7, 2025
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
|Philharmonia Northwest Holiday Concert
The Bastyr Chapel is one of only two spaces in the area with beautiful, accidental acoustics. (The other is the First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach). Sitting in the Bastyr Chapel during a music performance is like being awash in sound. Hearing a fine orchestra and choral group there has got to be the ultimate experience.
It is a small space and Philharmonia often sells out, so do not delay in getting tickets.
Philharmonia Northwest returns to the sublime acoustics of Bastyr Chapel for our annual Holiday Concerts.
Join us as we create choral-orchestral magic with artist partners Kirkland Choral Society, featuring an enthralling collection of holiday gems—including Christopher Rouse’s Karolju, a Carmina Burana-like collection of festive carols, plus choral works by Lauridsen, Ešenvalds, and Vaughan Williams—to joyfully usher in the season.
This annual program has become a tradition for many, and regularly sells out. Buy your tickets today!
CONCERT INFO:
Saturday, December 6 2025 at 3pm
Sunday, December 7 2025 at 3pm (limited tickets remain)
Bastyr University Chapel
14500 Juanita Dr NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
PROGRAM:
- Holiday choral music by Ēriks Ešenvalds, Glenn Gregg, Morten Lauridsen, & more
- Christopher Rouse – Karolju
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Senior/Student
Children age 12 & under free—email info@philharmonianw.org to RSVP
