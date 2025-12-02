Philharmonia Northwest at the Bastyr Chapel December 6-7, 2025

Philharmonia Northwest Holiday Concert

The Bastyr Chapel is one of only two spaces in the area with beautiful, accidental acoustics. (The other is the First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach). Sitting in the Bastyr Chapel during a music performance is like being awash in sound. Hearing a fine orchestra and choral group there has got to be the ultimate experience. The Bastyr Chapel is one of only two spaces in the area with beautiful, accidental acoustics. (The other is the First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach). Sitting in the Bastyr Chapel during a music performance is like being awash in sound. Hearing a fine orchestra and choral group there has got to be the ultimate experience.





It is a small space and Philharmonia often sells out, so do not delay in getting tickets.





Philharmonia Northwest returns to the sublime acoustics of Bastyr Chapel for our annual Holiday Concerts.





Join us as we create choral-orchestral magic with artist partners Kirkland Choral Society, featuring an enthralling collection of holiday gems—including Christopher Rouse’s Karolju, a Carmina Burana-like collection of festive carols, plus choral works by Lauridsen, Ešenvalds, and Vaughan Williams—to joyfully usher in the season.

Holiday choral music by Ēriks Ešenvalds, Glenn Gregg, Morten Lauridsen, & more

Christopher Rouse – Karolju