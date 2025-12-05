Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation annual meeting and reception December 11, 2025

Featuring keynote by Dr. Doug Wacker, UW Bothell

"There and Back Again...A Corvid's Tale"









Lately, however, you may have noticed fewer crows on this daily migration. What's going on? Over the last few years, crows in our area have changed their roosting behavior, altering the way they fly over LFP.Come learn the whats and whys of crow roosting and ﻿what our local population has been up to!﻿Event includes annual reporting, Board elections, and presentation of the 2025 Community Stewardship Award.Refreshments will be served, with social time from 6:30-7pmJoin us to learn more about our city’s all-volunteer environmental advocacy group, protecting and enhancing our natural resources for over two decades.All are welcome!