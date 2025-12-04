Extra hands needed to plant cedar trees at Five Acre Woods Saturday December 6, 2025
Thursday, December 4, 2025
|Five Acre Woods
Photo courtesy LFPSF
(Join for an hour, two or three)
We need all hands on deck to meet our goal of planting 22 beautiful 8 ft Western Red Cedar trees.
They are currently outgrowing their pots, and the ground is moist and soft—it's the perfect time to give them a permanent home in 5 Acre Woods Park!
What to Bring & Wear
We especially need people with strong backs for digging & lifting at this work party.
Each tree requires a large hole and lifting/moving the pots will be a group effort.
Know your limitations, we don't want anyone injured!
Tools: Please bring a shovel and/or pick axe if you own one.
Attire: Dress for the uneven terrain and cold weather. Sturdy boots, gloves, and a rain hat are highly recommended!
Other Activities & Refreshments
We’ll have hot cocoa, coffee, and treats for all volunteers.
No Digging/Lifting?
A covered station will be set up for folks who prefer to make bird seed ornaments & edible fruit garlands.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves & tools if you can, we will have some to lend as well.
Questions?
Contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders at polly@gaiaict.com
Location:
City Park Five Acre Woods 18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
