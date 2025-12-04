Extra hands needed to plant cedar trees at Five Acre Woods Saturday December 6, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025


Five Acre Woods
Photo courtesy LFPSF
The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation is hosting a planting work party and would love to have you join them this Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

(Join for an hour, two or three)

We need all hands on deck to meet our goal of planting 22 beautiful 8 ft Western Red Cedar trees. 

They are currently outgrowing their pots, and the ground is moist and soft—it's the perfect time to give them a permanent home in 5 Acre Woods Park!

What to Bring & Wear

We especially need people with strong backs for digging & lifting at this work party. 

Each tree requires a large hole and lifting/moving the pots will be a group effort.

Know your limitations, we don't want anyone injured!

Tools: Please bring a shovel and/or pick axe if you own one.

Attire: Dress for the uneven terrain and cold weather. Sturdy boots, gloves, and a rain hat are highly recommended!

Other Activities & Refreshments

We’ll have hot cocoa, coffee, and treats for all volunteers.

No Digging/Lifting? 

A covered station will be set up for folks who prefer to make bird seed ornaments & edible fruit garlands.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves & tools if you can, we will have some to lend as well.

﻿Questions?

Contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders at polly@gaiaict.com

Location:

﻿City Park Five Acre Woods 18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA


