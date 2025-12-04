Extra hands needed to plant cedar trees at Five Acre Woods Saturday December 6, 2025





Five Acre Woods

Photo courtesy LFPSF The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation is hosting a planting work party and would love to have you join them this Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 9:00am to 12:00pm.





They are currently outgrowing their pots, and the ground is moist and soft—it's the perfect time to give them a permanent home in 5 Acre Woods Park!



What to Bring & Wear



We especially need people with strong backs for digging & lifting at this work party.









Know your limitations, we don't want anyone injured!



Tools: Please bring a shovel and/or pick axe if you own one.



Attire: Dress for the uneven terrain and cold weather. Sturdy boots, gloves, and a rain hat are highly recommended!



Other Activities & Refreshments

We’ll have hot cocoa, coffee, and treats for all volunteers.



No Digging/Lifting?





Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves & tools if you can, we will have some to lend as well.



﻿Questions?



Contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders at



Location:



﻿City Park Five Acre Woods 18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA





(Join for an hour, two or three)We need all hands on deck to meet our goal of planting 22 beautiful 8 ft Western Red Cedar trees.