Shoreline Chiropractor launches Community Posture Initiative as tech-related spinal injuries surge
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
|Dr. Laxmi Shah
“With remote work and increased screen time, I am seeing patients in their twenties showing spinal changes that were once uncommon until middle age,” said Dr. Shah.
“Early education and preventative care are key in ensuring spinal alignment”
The initiative includes:
- Free Report of Findings at Health Chiropractic and Massage
- Educational workshops on tech-neck and smartphone posture
- Training on workstation ergonomics
- Demonstrations of CBP corrective methods
- Community health outreach events
Dr. Laxmi Shah
Health Chiropractic
206-542-3607
18336 Aurora Ave. N. #111, Shoreline WA 98133
Email Address: info@healthchiropractic.com
