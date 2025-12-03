Shoreline Chiropractor launches Community Posture Initiative as tech-related spinal injuries surge

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Dr. Laxmi Shah
Shoreline, WA – Dr. Laxmi Shah, a chiropractor at Health Chiropractic and Massage, specializing in Structural Spinal Correction and Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP), is launching a community-wide posture and spine-health initiative in response to a noticeable surge in posture-related spinal injuries among young adults in the region.

“With remote work and increased screen time, I am seeing patients in their twenties showing spinal changes that were once uncommon until middle age,” said Dr. Shah.
“Early education and preventative care are key in ensuring spinal alignment”

The initiative includes:
  • Free Report of Findings at Health Chiropractic and Massage
  • Educational workshops on tech-neck and smartphone posture
  • Training on workstation ergonomics
  • Demonstrations of CBP corrective methods
  • Community health outreach events
Dr. Shah uses digital X-rays, biomechanical modeling, and research-based traction protocols to restore alignment and reduce long-term spinal stress.

Dr. Laxmi Shah


Posted by DKH at 4:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  