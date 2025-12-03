Shoreline Chiropractor launches Community Posture Initiative as tech-related spinal injuries surge

Dr. Laxmi Shah

Shoreline, WA – Dr. Laxmi Shah, a chiropractor at Health Chiropractic and Massage, specializing in Structural Spinal Correction and Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP), is launching a community-wide posture and spine-health initiative in response to a noticeable surge in posture-related spinal injuries among young adults in the region.