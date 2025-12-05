Holiday Funk! Hosted by YOLO and SAGE at the Shoreline Teen Center

Friday, December 5, 2025


It's time for SAGE’s annual cookie decorating at the Shoreline Teen Center. 

Friday December 12, 2025 from 2:30 to 9:00pm we will have food, music, crafts, games, and it's all free!

We will also have a “snowball” fight, DIY ugly sweater making and an ugly sweater contest!

SAGE (Sexuality and Gender Equality) is a casual events and activities club where youth in 6th to 12th grade can come the teen center on club days and find like minds and good vibes.

There is no official club registration, just normal teen center sign in. Show up the day of and look for that day's activities set up in our cafe room, or ask a staff in a blue city staff t-shirt if you want more information or guidance.

Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov with any questions or send us a DM on instagram @shorelineteenprograms

More information on YOLO at shorelinewa.gov/teens


