Jobs: WSDOT Administrative Assistant 2 (On-Call)

Monday, December 22, 2025

WSDOT
Administrative Assistant 2 (On-Call)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$22.11 – $29.46 Hourly

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Administrative Assistant 2 to join the Northwest Region Administrative Services office. Under the general direction of the Forms and Records Analyst 3, the Administrative Assistant performs administrative duties for various offices throughout the Northwest Region in an on-call capacity due to staffing shortages or planned leave. 

Work includes organizing and prioritizing work, monitoring and evaluating budget(s) status and initiating corrections, developing travel itineraries, compiling reports, and office record keeping. This role initiates action to ensure work unit and/or office goals are met and have frequent contacts with clients, the public, staff members from other departments, students, and faculty.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 5:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  