Jobs: WSDOT Administrative Assistant 2 (On-Call)

Work includes organizing and prioritizing work, monitoring and evaluating budget(s) status and initiating corrections, developing travel itineraries, compiling reports, and office record keeping. This role initiates action to ensure work unit and/or office goals are met and have frequent contacts with clients, the public, staff members from other departments, students, and faculty.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$22.11 – $29.46 HourlyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Administrative Assistant 2 to join the Northwest Region Administrative Services office. Under the general direction of the Forms and Records Analyst 3, the Administrative Assistant performs administrative duties for various offices throughout the Northwest Region in an on-call capacity due to staffing shortages or planned leave.