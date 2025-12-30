Caravan Kebab owner and volunteers distribute meals to people in need on Christmas Day

Raja giving food to people at a bus

The cuisine is influenced by Raja's travels around Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean region, central Asia and his own roots in Pakistan. Caravan Kebab is located in Firdale Village 9711 Firdale Ave, Edmonds WA 98020 directly north of Shoreline.

Atan and Ross distributed about 50 meals together from Edmonds to Everett while Raja headed south to Shoreline and University District.Raja said that he has been doing this every Christmas Day since 2010 because December 25 is his birthday. “That’s how I celebrate it,” he said.He said since the opening of Caravan Kebab, he initially distributed 20 to 30 meals by himself and the number of meals has steadily increased each Christmas Day. Last year, he and a team of volunteers distributed more than 300 meals.This year they had to scale back because a van driver crashed into the restaurant in March, forcing him to close the restaurant for about six months to make repairs.“The regular customers came to support me, and they are happy we are working,” Raja said. “It’s a little tough right now…I have strong hopes we’re gonna make it.”Caravan Kebab has been serving Edmonds and nearby neighborhoods since 2010, offering various cuisines from India, Ukraine, Turkey and Greece.