Caravan Kebab owner and volunteers distribute meals to people in need on Christmas Day
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
|Caravan Kebab owner and chef Shahzad Raja cooks a pot of rice pilaf as part of his annual Christmas meal distribution to those in need in the Seattle area. Photo courtesy Steve Woodard.
Reprinted from MyEdmondsNews.com
By Nick Ng
|Shahzad Raja gives out a meal on Christmas Day
in Shoreline. Photo by Steve Woodard
Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) Vice President of Community Engagement Steve Woodard and volunteers Amira Atan and Christina Ross helped package the food and coordinated meal distribution.
Atan and Ross distributed about 50 meals together from Edmonds to Everett while Raja headed south to Shoreline and University District.
Raja said that he has been doing this every Christmas Day since 2010 because December 25 is his birthday. “That’s how I celebrate it,” he said.
He said since the opening of Caravan Kebab, he initially distributed 20 to 30 meals by himself and the number of meals has steadily increased each Christmas Day. Last year, he and a team of volunteers distributed more than 300 meals.
This year they had to scale back because a van driver crashed into the restaurant in March, forcing him to close the restaurant for about six months to make repairs.
“The regular customers came to support me, and they are happy we are working,” Raja said. “It’s a little tough right now…I have strong hopes we’re gonna make it.”
Caravan Kebab has been serving Edmonds and nearby neighborhoods since 2010, offering various cuisines from India, Ukraine, Turkey and Greece.
|Raja giving food to people at a bus
stop in Seattle. Photo by Steve Woodard
|The restaurant is open now after closing six
months for repairs. Photo by Steve Woodard
The cuisine is influenced by Raja’s travels around Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean region, central Asia and his own roots in Pakistan.
Caravan Kebab is located in Firdale Village 9711 Firdale Ave, Edmonds WA 98020 directly north of Shoreline.
