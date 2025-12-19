Take part in a design workshop for Edwin Pratt Memorial Park January 10, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025

Site of the future Edwin Pratt park on 185th
Google maps

The City of Shoreline invites you to take part in a design workshop for Edwin Pratt Memorial Park –all ages welcome! 

This park will connect people with nature and honor the legacy of Edwin T. Pratt. 

This could include space for habitat, walking trails, and small areas to reflect and gather. We want to hear from you about what you'd like to see in this new park! 

Our design team will develop your ideas into design concepts that we'll bring back for more feedback.
The park is located at 1341 N 185th St in the Meridian Park neighborhood on the border with the Echo Lake neighborhood.


Posted by DKH at 4:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  