Take part in a design workshop for Edwin Pratt Memorial Park January 10, 2025

Site of the future Edwin Pratt park on 185th

Google maps

The City of Shoreline invites you to take part in a design workshop for The City of Shoreline invites you to take part in a design workshop for Edwin Pratt Memorial Park –all ages welcome!





This park will connect people with nature and honor the legacy of Edwin T. Pratt.





This could include space for habitat, walking trails, and small areas to reflect and gather. We want to hear from you about what you'd like to see in this new park!







When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm

Where: Shoreline Historical Museum, 18511 Linden Avenue N The park is located at 1341 N 185th St in the Meridian Park neighborhood on the border with the Echo Lake neighborhood. Our design team will develop your ideas into design concepts that we'll bring back for more feedback.







