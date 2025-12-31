Operations suspended on Shoreline College campus Tuesday due to Microsoft outage

Shoreline College

Photo by Jared Solano

Due to a widespread Microsoft outage that has left Shoreline College without access to many critical systems, operations were suspended at 2pm on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.





A limited number of essential or required employees remained on campus to support critical operations, including the Parent Child Center.





The College will have a delayed opening Wednesday, December 31, with operations resuming at 10:00am.





Their Facebook page will be updated at 8am.



For students- there will be limited services for new international students and orientation will continue as planned.



Thank you for your flexibility and understanding as we respond to this unexpected disruption.





Thursday the campus is closed for the New Year's holiday.







