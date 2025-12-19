Op-Ed: With your help ShoreLake Arts can expand services and offerings
Friday, December 19, 2025
Through your generous donations and unwavering support, we have been able to deliver more classes and events to our community, and we are tremendously grateful for all we have achieved together.
Because of your contributions, we were able to bring back the beloved Battle of the Bands in 2025 and make this event free!
This allowed more than 100 additional people to enjoy local musical talent without needing to buy tickets. Plus, the Battle of the Bands gives emerging musicians an opportunity to connect with new audiences.
|Battle of the Bands
We are asking for you to kindly consider donating to our organization to keep the wonderful programs thriving through 2026.
One of our most impactful programs, After-School Classes gives youth a positive creative outlet and fosters stronger relationships between students and families.
Our organization intends to invest more into the After-School Program which will require additional staffing and supplies. Your donation can help us get the resources we need to reach more students.
We provide options for either a one-time donation or monthly contributions – whichever fits best in your budget. Our team works tirelessly to make sure your financial gift goes directly back into the community to bring art and culture to everyone.
Looking forward to another fantastic year at ShoreLake Arts!
Many thanks,
Laura James, Executive Director
ShoreLake Arts
