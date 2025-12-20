Understanding hearing loss and cochlear implants

Senior Activity Center

January 12, 2026 from 1 - 2pm





If you or a loved one are struggling with your hearing even when using hearing aids, you are not alone.





Join a representative from Cochlear Americas to learn more about cochlear implant hearing loss solutions. You are invited for a presentation on hearing loss and cochlear implants featuring a recipient.









We will have captioning and you will have the opportunity to ask a recipient questions about their devices and experience. We hope you will join us for this exciting event.

LOCATION: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G



REGISTRATION: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536







Free