Saturday, December 20, 2025

Understanding hearing loss and cochlear implants
Senior Activity Center 
January 12, 2026 from 1 - 2pm
Free

 If you or a loved one are struggling with your hearing even when using hearing aids, you are not alone.

Join a representative from Cochlear Americas to learn more about cochlear implant hearing loss solutions. You are invited for a presentation on hearing loss and cochlear implants featuring a recipient. 

We will have captioning and you will have the opportunity to ask a recipient questions about their devices and experience. We hope you will join us for this exciting event.

LOCATION: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536


