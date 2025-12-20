Christmas is back on at Leavenworth this year - but US 2 is closed for repairs between Skykomish and Leavenworth

Photo by Brian Munoz

If you were planning on a holiday visit to the Bavarian-themed town of Leavenworth during the Christmas season, it will have to wait until next year.





Leavenworth, which is considered one of the top ten Christmas towns in the U.S., first suffered a power outage during the recent storm. Then Highway 2, which goes over Stevens Pass, experienced landslides, tree falls, and wash-outs.





The lights are back on and all Christmas activities have resumed, but you can't get there from here.









Hwy 2 washout. Photo courtesy WSDOT

Cross-state travel is not possible via US 2 over Stevens Pass and no detour is available.





Maintenance crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation were forced to close the highway Wednesday, December 10, between Index and Coles Corner (mileposts 35-85) due to multiple washouts and mudslides.



On Thursday, December 11, the closure was extended to include Tumwater Canyon on the east side (milepost 99) of the pass. Crews were able to clear the roadway to Skykomish (milepost 50) on the west side Friday, December 12, but the route remains closed between Skykomish and Leavenworth (mileposts 50-99).



Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT





Emergency work to remove debris on US 2 east of Skykomish will begin on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The work will include debris removal and streambed repairs. This emergency project is expected to last 30 days, with contractors working around the clock.

US 2 is closed from milepost 50 near Skykomish to milepost 99 at Leavenworth due to storm damage, which included sections of the road being washed away.