LFP Early Registration for January - June Recreation Programs with Shoreline begins December 18, 2025





Live in Lake Forest Park? Looking for recreation opportunities? Take advantage of programs offered through the City of Shoreline!





Lake Forest Park residents receive a 24-hour early registration window before each season opens to the public, plus an 8% discount on program fees year-round (excluding rentals).





Early registration for January–June 2026 programs begins December 18, 2025 at 8:00am. And even if you miss the early window, the discount still applies all year long.





To receive notices of the early registration dates, sign up for reminders through the City’s website, Facebook, Instagram or keep watch on the City of Shoreline’s Webpage





The City offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more information, go to our webpage or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.











