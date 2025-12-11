Shoreline & LFP to mark 50 Years of Hanukkah in the public sphere



This Hanukkah, the Chabad Jewish Center of Shoreline will light a public 9ft tall menorah erected at the LFP Town Center and at Shoreline City Hall, followed by community celebrations on December 18 and December 21, 2025 respectively.

“Celebrating Hanukkah is a potent point of light, Jewish pride and confidence for American Jews in the fight against darkness and antisemitism,” added Rabbi Sadya Davidoff.

What: Annual Lake Forest Park Hannukah celebration

Where: The Town Center at Lake Forest Park (Bothell Way NE entrance)

When: Thursday, December 18th, 2025 5:30pm

Cost: Open to the public free of charge. Donations welcome.

Shoreline City Hall - December 21

What: Hannukkah Celebration at City Hall

Where: City of Shoreline City Hall

When: Sunday, December 21st, 2025 4:30pm

Cost: Open to the public free of charge. Donations welcome.



ABOUT HANUKKAH



Hanukkah, the 8-day Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Sunday, December 14 and concludes on Monday December 22 at nightfall. It commemorates the liberation of the fewer, weaker, but spiritually strong Jewish people, from oppression under the Syrian-Greeks who had sought to impose restrictions on Jewish tradition and practice, desecrating the Holy Temple and the oil prepared for the daily lighting of the menorah.



Upon reclaiming the Temple, only one jar of undefiled oil—enough to burn for one day—was found, but it lasted miraculously for eight days. In commemoration, Jews light an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah, adding another candle each night.









ABOUT CHABAD JEWISH CENTER OF SHORELINE



Chabad Jewish Center of Shoreline offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For more information visit

The holiday carries a universal message of the triumph of freedom over oppression and light over darkness. Additional information about the Hanukkah holiday is available at Chabad.org/Hanukkah

ABOUT CHABAD JEWISH CENTER OF SHORELINE

Chabad Jewish Center of Shoreline offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For more information visit ShorelineJewishCenter.org









The ceremony will feature a menorah lighting and an array of entertainment for all ages including a live Klezmer band, kids’ activities, a giant chocolate “Gelt Drop” from the Shoreline Fire Dept ladder truck, raffles, holiday swag, as well as hot drinks and a selection of traditional Hanukkah foods.Shoreline's and Lake Forest Park’s menorahs are just two out of over 15,000 large public menorahs throughout the world, including notable menorahs in front of the White House, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, the Great Wall of China, and Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.