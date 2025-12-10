What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – December 10 - 16
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – December 10 - 16
Shoreline is overflowing with festive cheer and community spirit this week, with joyful markets, holiday concerts, family fun, and heart-warming events that bring neighbors together in true seasonal magic.
Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Calendar
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Holiday Open House at Ballinger Thriftway
Thursday, December 11
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ballinger Thriftway
Kick off the holiday season with a festive in-store Open House! Enjoy vendor tastings, delicious food and drinks, and plenty of holiday cheer while you shop. It’s a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate the season and support local brands in a joyful, decorated holiday setting.
RAINBOW BINGO at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Friday, December 12
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is hosting its monthly RAINBOW BINGO fundraiser with the fabulous Sylvia O’Stayformore on Friday, December 12, 2025—doors open at 6:00pm and games begin at 7:00pm! Come dressed for the Crazy Holiday Sweater Contest and get ready for ten lively rounds of bingo, prizes, and a few musical numbers. The event takes place at the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus (18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155). Admission is $20 and includes reserved seating, entertainment, and loaded nachos; bingo cards are $10 at the door (cash or check only, per Washington State Gambling Commission). This is a 21+ event, and the cash bar will be open—get your tickets today!
Join Us for the Commons Community Action Fair!
Saturday, December 13
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Third Place Commons
Come connect, contribute, and make a difference! With food access at crisis levels, this special event brings together local service organizations and neighbors for a morning of action, learning, and community support. Here’s what you can do:
Learn how local groups are feeding families and supporting our community.
Discover volunteer opportunities where your time and talents can make a real impact.
Participate in family-friendly activities and bring items for food and hygiene donation bins.
Ten local organizations focused on food access and community care will be on hand in this open-house-style fair. It’s a wonderful chance to get involved, give back, and help strengthen our north-end communities. We hope to see you there!
Winter Art Market at Magpie Thrift
Saturday, December 13
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Magpie Thrift Shoreline
Gather with community and friends for the Winter Art Market at Magpie Thrift! Craft table! Jewelry, Chainmail, Stickers, Fiber Art, Tarot, Plants, and More! Masks Required 11 AM - 1 PM.
Bingo and Santa at free family event at Shoreline Elks
Saturday, December 13
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Shoreline Elks Lodge 1800
Shoreline Elks is putting on an opportunity for families to have a little fun together for free. There will be free pictures with Santa followed by free bingo where winners get to pick the prize. There will be snacks as well. Noon - photos with Santa,1:30pm - Bingo
Please RSVP by December 11 at elks1800@hotmail.com or 206-364-1800 (landline) to ensure adequate food and prizes.
Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Fairs!
Sunday, December 14
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Third Place Commons
Celebrate the season with festive shopping inside and out!
Farmers Market & Craft Fair: 10am–2pm
Indoor Holiday Craft Fair: 10am–4pm (extended hours!)
Shop local for fresh produce, handmade gifts, art, jewelry, décor & more — all while enjoying live holiday music in the Commons! SNAP, Market Match & Market Bucks welcome. Shop local, support community & have a wonderful time!
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide Concert
Sunday, December 14 3:00 PM
Shorewood High School
Magical Strings’ Celtic Yuletide brings generations together for a joyful celebration as the Boulding family and special guests weave their magic with lively and soulful music, storytelling, and Irish step-dancing. Philip and Pam’s Celtic harps, dulcimers, concertina, accordion, and more are accompanied by their grown children on violin, cello, whistles, harmonium and harp. You'll have sightings of Philip and Pam's grandchildren as they join in the music, dancing, and merriment! Joining the band once again are our favorite Dublin guitarist/singer Colm McCarthaigh, dynamic percussionist Matt Jerrell, and the award-winning Tara Academy of Irish Dance adding their brilliance in rhythm and dance. Become part of the family for this 47th annual gala to experience joy and warmth in the dark of winter, and feel the magic and kindle the light of Yuletide!
Get Tickets Here
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Holiday Open House at Ballinger Thriftway
Thursday, December 11
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ballinger Thriftway
Kick off the holiday season with a festive in-store Open House! Enjoy vendor tastings, delicious food and drinks, and plenty of holiday cheer while you shop. It’s a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate the season and support local brands in a joyful, decorated holiday setting.
RAINBOW BINGO at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Friday, December 12
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is hosting its monthly RAINBOW BINGO fundraiser with the fabulous Sylvia O’Stayformore on Friday, December 12, 2025—doors open at 6:00pm and games begin at 7:00pm! Come dressed for the Crazy Holiday Sweater Contest and get ready for ten lively rounds of bingo, prizes, and a few musical numbers. The event takes place at the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus (18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155). Admission is $20 and includes reserved seating, entertainment, and loaded nachos; bingo cards are $10 at the door (cash or check only, per Washington State Gambling Commission). This is a 21+ event, and the cash bar will be open—get your tickets today!
Join Us for the Commons Community Action Fair!
Saturday, December 13
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Third Place Commons
Come connect, contribute, and make a difference! With food access at crisis levels, this special event brings together local service organizations and neighbors for a morning of action, learning, and community support. Here’s what you can do:
Learn how local groups are feeding families and supporting our community.
Discover volunteer opportunities where your time and talents can make a real impact.
Participate in family-friendly activities and bring items for food and hygiene donation bins.
Ten local organizations focused on food access and community care will be on hand in this open-house-style fair. It’s a wonderful chance to get involved, give back, and help strengthen our north-end communities. We hope to see you there!
Winter Art Market at Magpie Thrift
Saturday, December 13
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Magpie Thrift Shoreline
Gather with community and friends for the Winter Art Market at Magpie Thrift! Craft table! Jewelry, Chainmail, Stickers, Fiber Art, Tarot, Plants, and More! Masks Required 11 AM - 1 PM.
Bingo and Santa at free family event at Shoreline Elks
Saturday, December 13
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Shoreline Elks Lodge 1800
Shoreline Elks is putting on an opportunity for families to have a little fun together for free. There will be free pictures with Santa followed by free bingo where winners get to pick the prize. There will be snacks as well. Noon - photos with Santa,1:30pm - Bingo
Please RSVP by December 11 at elks1800@hotmail.com or 206-364-1800 (landline) to ensure adequate food and prizes.
Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Fairs!
Sunday, December 14
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Third Place Commons
Celebrate the season with festive shopping inside and out!
Farmers Market & Craft Fair: 10am–2pm
Indoor Holiday Craft Fair: 10am–4pm (extended hours!)
Shop local for fresh produce, handmade gifts, art, jewelry, décor & more — all while enjoying live holiday music in the Commons! SNAP, Market Match & Market Bucks welcome. Shop local, support community & have a wonderful time!
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide Concert
Sunday, December 14 3:00 PM
Shorewood High School
Magical Strings’ Celtic Yuletide brings generations together for a joyful celebration as the Boulding family and special guests weave their magic with lively and soulful music, storytelling, and Irish step-dancing. Philip and Pam’s Celtic harps, dulcimers, concertina, accordion, and more are accompanied by their grown children on violin, cello, whistles, harmonium and harp. You'll have sightings of Philip and Pam's grandchildren as they join in the music, dancing, and merriment! Joining the band once again are our favorite Dublin guitarist/singer Colm McCarthaigh, dynamic percussionist Matt Jerrell, and the award-winning Tara Academy of Irish Dance adding their brilliance in rhythm and dance. Become part of the family for this 47th annual gala to experience joy and warmth in the dark of winter, and feel the magic and kindle the light of Yuletide!
Get Tickets Here
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative
0 comments:
Post a Comment