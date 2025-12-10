Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority lowers equivalent levy rate for 2026 while expanding service levels

Ladder truck

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline, WA — The Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority announced today that its equivalent levy rate will decrease to approximately $1.052 in 2026, continuing a multi-year downward trend and outperforming early efficiency projections from the RFA formation process.

Despite a 9.47% increase in projected expenses for 2026, largely due to inflationary impacts on staffing, equipment, and facility operations, the RFA will hold total revenue collected from property taxes and the Fire Benefit Charge at 2025 levels.





Individual property impacts may vary, but overall, the organization is achieving significant efficiencies while protecting taxpayers from increased systemwide costs.





“This reflects our commitment to responsible financial stewardship,” said Fire Chief Matt Cowan “We are delivering more service, improving response capability, and strengthening our organization while keeping the tax burden stable for the communities we serve.”



Service Improvements in 2026 Include:





Operations

Addition of 8 Entry-Level Firefighters and promotion of 1 Training Driver/Engineer.

and promotion of Suppression shift staffing increasing to 29 assigned. Advanced Life Support

3 new Paramedics graduating in 2026.

graduating in 2026. 6 candidates entering paramedic training in August. Mobile Integrated Health (MIH)