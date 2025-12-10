Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority lowers equivalent levy rate for 2026 while expanding service levels
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
|Ladder truck
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Shoreline, WA — The Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority announced today that its equivalent levy rate will decrease to approximately $1.052 in 2026, continuing a multi-year downward trend and outperforming early efficiency projections from the RFA formation process.
Despite a 9.47% increase in projected expenses for 2026, largely due to inflationary impacts on staffing, equipment, and facility operations, the RFA will hold total revenue collected from property taxes and the Fire Benefit Charge at 2025 levels.
Individual property impacts may vary, but overall, the organization is achieving significant efficiencies while protecting taxpayers from increased systemwide costs.
“This reflects our commitment to responsible financial stewardship,” said Fire Chief Matt Cowan “We are delivering more service, improving response capability, and strengthening our organization while keeping the tax burden stable for the communities we serve.”
Service Improvements in 2026 Include:
Operations
- Addition of 8 Entry-Level Firefighters and promotion of 1 Training Driver/Engineer.
- Suppression shift staffing increasing to 29 assigned.
- 3 new Paramedics graduating in 2026.
- 6 candidates entering paramedic training in August.
- Expanded low-acuity response.
- Broader facility-based training.
- Increased community coverage
- New Finance Specialist, HR Lead, and MIH Lead roles.
- Added Facilities Manager, Facilities Technician, and Mechanic to improve readiness and reliability.
- Continued investments in equipment modernization, facility upgrades, and apparatus replacement.
