WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory in effect Monday

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory in effect Monday from 7am until 10pm for the areas including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Winds are expected to gust as high as 45mph late Monday morning through Monday afternoon.





Most high-resolution models have the worst of the winds occurring between 1pm and 5pm, with potential for another surge late in the evening. This advisory could be extended past 10pm Monday evening as a result.





From the National Weather Service:

Updated: Sun, Dec 7, 2025, 3:24:17 PM PST

Wind advisory in effect from 7am to 10pm PST Monday. What: South winds 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 45mph expected.

Where: Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

When: From 7am to 10pm PST Monday.

Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Precautionary/Preparedness actions:

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects.



Expect it to feel windy tomorrow afternoon and evening. Given previous strong south winds this fall, I expect only minor, isolated power outages rather than widespread issues.