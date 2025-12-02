In the Season of Giving . . . Give Blood

By Tom Petersen









December blood drives in Shoreline/Lake Forest Park:

The Bloodmobile will be outside Windermere Northlake, at the northern corner of the shopping center in Lake Forest Park, on Tuesday, December 9, from 10am to 4pm.

Bloodworks returns to Shoreline Covenant Church with an indoor event on Friday, December 12 from 9am to 3pm.

The bloodmobile will be at Ballinger Commons on Monday, December 22, from 9am to 3pm.

On Christmas Eve, the bloodmobile will be at the sound end of the Lake Forest Park Town Center from 9am to 3pm.

Two days later, on Boxing Day / Kwanzaa, Friday, December 26, the Shoreline Fire Safety Center in Richmond Beach will host a special, out-of-sequence “One More Gift” drive from 9am to 3pm.

Other area mobile blood drives in December include:

Northshore YMCA, Bothell, Friday, December 5, 10am – 4pm.

Canyon Park Business Center, Bothell, Monday, December 8, 9am – 3pm.

Northview Corporate Center, Bothell, Thursday, December 11, 9am. – 3pm.

Mountlake Terrace Library, MLT, Friday, December 12, 11am -- 5pm.

Edmonds Waterfront Center, Monday, December 15, 9:30am – 3:30pm.

AT&T Bothell, Tuesday, December 16, 9am -- 3pm.

UW Medical Center, north Seattle, Wednesday, December 17, 9am – 3pm.

Bothell Community Center, Bothell, also on December 17, 9:30am – 3:30pm.

OrangeTheory Fitness Canyon Park, Bothell, Thursday, December 18, 10am – 4pm.

Shoreline Fire Station 51, Kenmore, Monday, December 22, 9am – 3pm.

City of Bothell, Wednesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve), 9am – 3pm.

Your blood donations support people across the Pacific Northwest undergoing cancer treatment, surgeries, and organ transplants. If you’re ready to make a difference, go to Bloodworks Northwest to find a local center or drive near you.Giving blood is something most healthy adults can do. 16 and 17 year olds over 125 pounds are eligible as well, with written parental permission. All prospective donors must show photo ID; everyone is carefully screened, as some medications and foreign travel may be cause for deferral.More information and appointments for all the below-listed events can be found at Bloodworks NW or by calling 1-800-398-7888.

Blood is without substitute. Donating blood is a profound gift that saves lives. Bloodworks Northwest and countless families are united in their gratitude for the big turnouts at mobile blood drives throughout Shoreline and neighboring communities in November. They hope to keep the spirit going in December.In this season of giving, take an hour to give the best gift of all – a lifesaving pint of blood. When you give blood, Bloodworks Northwest will have you wrapped up in an hour or less, cookie in hand, with the warm feeling that you just gave local patients another shot at life.