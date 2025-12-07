WeatherWatcher: I hope you like rain, a lot is on the way.

Richmond Beach November 2000.

Photo by Carl Dinse Richmond Beach, November 2025.

Photo by Carl Dinse There may not be fall colors in these photos, especially in the black and white photo, but I thought these two photos still represent this time of year very well. They were taken from the exact same vantage point with the exact same focal length but 25 years apart. Foreground trees are gone due to fire and the construction of a new parking lot and trail in 2008, but you can still see part of the trunk of the dead Douglas fir on the very left of the lower image.





Today, the clouds continue rolling in as they have in most past years during late fall. I hope you really like rain, because that's what we're getting all next week. Sunday will have a little late afternoon break in the rain, better take advantage of it.





The forecast for Sunday night and Monday is rain, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50's, and lows in the mid to upper 40's. Monday evening we are expecting some breezy conditions, with wind gusts up to 35mph possible. Now take that forecast, remove the strong winds, and repeat it for Tuesday, Wednesday and the rest of next week and into next weekend.





A lot of rain is expected, up to 2-3 inches worth of rain could fall in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas next week. Local rivers all have flood watches in effect, as this rain won't be falling as snow at mountain pass levels. Luckily Shoreline and Lake Forest Park are not in any of the river valleys so locally we won't have to worry about river flooding. There could be some urban stream flooding in places and a lot of standing water on roadways.





Last week's highlights:

High Temperature: 52.7°F (Friday)

Low Temperature: 30.2°F (Sunday morning)

Rainiest day: 0.51 inches (Thursday)

Average temperature: 41.3°F (1.2°F warmer than normal)





Rainfall at the North Ridge / Echo Lake weather station November 2025

Our temperatures were above normal for the month as well, particularly during the middle of the month. The average temperature was 46.3°F, compared to a normal of 43.5°F, not quite 3°F above normal.





Daily high and low temperatures at the North Ridge / Echo Lake weather station compared to average.

The above temperature graph really shows how fast we drop in daily temperatures towards the end of November. We are not in the time of year where we could get cold, or mild, depending on the weather pattern. Current trends are pointing at a mild and rainy run for the next couple of weeks, but towards the end of December it could start getting cooler.





November's monthly total rainfall, if you can believe it, still fell just short of the average at a total of 5.53 inches of rain. Our normal monthly rainfall for November is 6.00 inches.