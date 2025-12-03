Donate blood in Shoreline December 12, 2025
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Join your friends and neighbors at Bloodworks Northwest’s Shoreline Covenant Church blood drive on Friday, December 12, 2025.
Appointments are available between 9:00am and 3:00pm. Sign up for your appointment by clicking here. You can also go to www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888. Walk-ups are accepted on a space-available basis.
Blood donations are needed year-round, but they’re most critical during holidays when donations drop and fewer people have time to donate. Preparing our blood supply for extreme weather is critical for patients.
Blood donations are needed year-round, but they’re most critical during holidays when donations drop and fewer people have time to donate. Preparing our blood supply for extreme weather is critical for patients.
Make a blood donation at the Shoreline Covenant Church on 12/12 as part of your holiday giving. It only takes an hour to make a difference.
Those who donate in December can enter to win a trip to Rome for two, with direct flights from Seattle or Portland provided by Delta Air Lines, a 3-night hotel stay at the luxurious Hassler Roma, and concert tickets.
Shoreline Covenant Church 1330 N 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
Those who donate in December can enter to win a trip to Rome for two, with direct flights from Seattle or Portland provided by Delta Air Lines, a 3-night hotel stay at the luxurious Hassler Roma, and concert tickets.
Shoreline Covenant Church 1330 N 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment