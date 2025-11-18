Friendship Adventures Day Academy has volunteer opportunities for weekday programs



Shoreline, WA — Friendship Adventures Day Academy is currently recruiting local volunteers to support weekday sessions for adults with disabilities at its Shoreline location.

Program Session Volunteers assist with a variety of fun and meaningful tasks—such as preparing crafts, playing games, escorting participants from Access vans, and helping during field trips.





No personal care is required, and all behavioral support is handled by trained staff.





Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one 4-hour session per week, with flexible scheduling options available.





“This is a wonderful opportunity for community members to make a real impact in a joyful, inclusive environment,” said Shawna Burkholder, Program Director. “No special training or experience is needed—just a big heart and a willingness to help.”

Volunteers must be 16 years or older. Residents of Shoreline, Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, Mountlake Terrace, and nearby neighborhoods are especially encouraged to get involved.












