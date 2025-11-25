Food truck vendors and Interurban Trolley at Park at Town Center until January 11, 2026
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
You may know that the brick path in front of Shoreline City Hall was once held the rail tracks for the Interurban Rail that ran for 29 years from Seattle to Everett.
|The trolley attracts ghosts of past riders
Photo by David Carlos
Now preserved as the Interurban Trail, it runs on the diagonal across the entire city of Shoreline.
Co-sponsored by the City of Shoreline and the Chamber of Commerce, the ShoreLights display honors that history at the Park at Town Center 17550 Aurora Ave N. You can read about the history in this article from HistoryLink.org
|Nowhere to sit but still fun to ride
Photo by David Carlos
A full size trolley has been created in lights and will be on the Trail until January 11, 2026.
While you enjoy the lights, you can also enjoy the food trucks which will be on site every day.
