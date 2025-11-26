King County Elections Certifies the November 2025 General Election
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Certification marks the official end to the election. Final results can be found online.
Turnout reached 45.7%, coming in just over the 45% projected by King County Elections.
2026 elections will kick off with the February 10, 2026 Special Election. Ballots will be mailed for the February Special Election on January 21, 2026.
Final results for local elections
Candidates who were elected when no one ran against them: see article
Shoreline City Council
Valerie Snider joins Laura Mork, Eben Pobee, and Chris Roberts, who were unopposed.
Betsy Robertson, Annette Ademasu, and Keith Scully were not up for reelection.
Lake Forest Park City Council
Semra Riddle - reelected
Matt Muilenburg - elected to fill out the term for Position 2
Josh Rosenau - defeats incumbent Jon Lebo
Tracy Furutani - reelected
Larry Goldman - ran unopposed
Ellyn Saunders - not up for reelection
Paula Goode - not up for reelection
Mayor Tom French was not up for reelection
Proposition 1 loses by 19 votes
Yes 2840
No 2859
0 comments:
Post a Comment