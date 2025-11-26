Jobs: WSDOT Project Lead Arborist

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

WSDOT
Project Lead Arborist (TPS3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$75,045 – $100,951 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Project Lead Arborist (Transportation Planning Specialist 3) to provide expert guidance on environmental restoration and the mitigation of construction impacts in alignment with agency policies and permit requirements. 

In this role, you will serve as a primary project lead and technical resource, applying landscape architectural best practices to integrate transportation facilities into both natural and built environments. 

Working collaboratively with the Arborist Services and Plant Establishment team, you will help ensure that restoration efforts are effective, sustainable, and consistent statewide. Your work will directly support WSDOT’s strategic plan by enhancing roadside assets, delivering right-sized solutions, advancing multimodal transportation goals, and improving environmental conditions for the communities we serve.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  