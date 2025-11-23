Mammogram Van at Senior Activity Center December 30, 2025
Sunday, November 23, 2025
|Interior of the Mammogram Van
Fred Hutch Mammogram Van at the Senior Activity Center December 30, 2025
For women 40 and older, getting a yearly screening mammogram is an important part of your preventative health care, but it can be hard to find time for an appointment.
Fred Hutch's Mammogram Van makes it easier – They come to you! This state-of-the-art van will be at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center on December 30, making it fast and convenient to get the preventative care you need, locally.
- DATE – Dec 30
- TIME – 9:00am - 4:00pm
- COST – Most insurance plans cover yearly screening mammograms for eligible plan participants. Please verify with your insurance provider before your appointment. If you are uninsured, please inquire about potential alternative funding options.
REGISTRATION - To schedule at the Mammogram Van, call 206-606-7800
ADA - the van is not accessible for those with disabilities as clients must be able to climb up and down the steps into the van
