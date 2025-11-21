Two Blood Drives in Edmonds on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025

By Tom Petersen

Thank you for "filling the bus" last Saturday, Richmond Beach blood donors! 

For those walk-ups who had to be turned away, you have TWO drives to choose from next week, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025! 

The Bloodworks crews will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 9:30am to 3:30pm, and at Providence-Swedish Hospital in Edmonds from 10am to 4pm. 

The brick-and-mortar donor centers are also an available option any day; the Lynnwood and North Seattle locations are handiest to Shoreline. See www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888 to make an appointment.


Posted by DKH at 2:50 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  