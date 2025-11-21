Two Blood Drives in Edmonds on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

By Tom Petersen





For those walk-ups who had to be turned away, you have TWO drives to choose from next week, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025!





The Bloodworks crews will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 9:30am to 3:30pm, and at Providence-Swedish Hospital in Edmonds from 10am to 4pm.







The brick-and-mortar donor centers are also an available option any day; the Lynnwood and North Seattle locations are handiest to Shoreline. See www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888 to make an appointment.









Thank you for "filling the bus" last Saturday, Richmond Beach blood donors!