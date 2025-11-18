Ridgecrest Neighborhood annual Donation Drive for Hopelink now through end of year



Ridgecrest Neighborhood annual Donation Drive for Hopelink - Shoreline's Food Bank, is currently underway: Now through end of December 2025!



Cafe Aroma Ridgecrest Book Store Ridgecrest Pub The Drumlin Check out RNA's website for details & to make cash donations



Anyone can donate, you don't have to live in Ridgecrest to participate. Hopelink is Shoreline’s Food Bank, serving folks in need throughout our city.



Four locations available on NE 165th to drop off non-perishable food donations: