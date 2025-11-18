Ridgecrest Neighborhood annual Donation Drive for Hopelink now through end of year
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Ridgecrest Neighborhood annual Donation Drive for Hopelink - Shoreline’s Food Bank, is currently underway: Now through end of December 2025!
Four locations available on NE 165th to drop off non-perishable food donations:
Anyone can donate, you don't have to live in Ridgecrest to participate. Hopelink is Shoreline’s Food Bank, serving folks in need throughout our city.
- Cafe Aroma
- Ridgecrest Book Store
- Ridgecrest Pub
- The Drumlin
With four locations in the Ridgecrest business district set up to take donations you can donate 7 days a week with hours covering most of the day.
* Cafe Aroma - 509 NE 165th, Shoreline WA 98155
Hours: 6am to 5pm Monday - Friday & 7am to 5pm Saturday & Sunday
* Ridgecrest Books - 512 NE 165th, Shoreline WA 98155
Hours: 11am to 7pm, 7 days a week
* Drumlin - 522 NE 165th, Shoreline WA 98155
Hours: 6am to 1pm Monday - Saturday & 7am to 2pm, Sunday
* Ridgecrest Public House - 520 NE 165th, Shoreline WA 98155
Hours: 3pm to 11pm, Sunday - Wednesday & 3pm to 12pm, Thursday-Saturday
- Non-perishable food, personal care items, canned or dry pet food all needed.
- Most Needed Items:
- Milk (Dried, Canned or Shelf Stable)
- Non-perishable Meals (Instant Ramen, canned/pouched meals)
- Canned Meat (Tuna, Chicken, SPAM, etc.)
- Pasta, Rice and Quinoa
- Paper Products (Paper Towels, Toilet Paper, Wipes, Diapers including adult sizes)
- Cereal/Oats
- Nut Butters
- Soup and Broth (low sodium appreciated)
- Allergy-specific foods (gluten free, vegan, vegetarian)
- Cooking Oil
- Baking Items (Flour, Sugar, etc.)
- Spices (salt, pepper dried herbs, etc.)
- Hygiene Products (Dental Care, Soap, Shampoo, Feminine Products, Deodorant)
- Beverages (Water, Juice)
- Pet Food (both canned and dry)
- Baby and adult hygiene items:
- Diapers (sizes 4-7) and adult briefs (all sizes)
- Feminine hygiene products
- Toothbrushes (individual packs), toothpaste, and floss
- Baby squeeze food pouches
- Household and paper items:
- Toilet paper and paper towels
- Paper towels
- Clorox wipes
- Reusable shopping bags
- Household items like utensils
