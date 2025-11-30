Empower Your Community with Life-Saving Skills This Holiday Season - open house December 2, 2025
Sunday, November 30, 2025
|Photo courtesy WestCoast CPR Training
This Thanksgiving weekend, we are excited to offer a special opportunity for everyone in our community to learn and practice essential life-saving skills.
Free Open House Event: Learn Hands-Only CPR and Use a Defibrillator Trainer
Join us this Tuesday, December 2, 2025 from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at our WestCoast CPR Training center at 17544 Midvale Ave N. Suite 201, Shoreline, WA 98133. (206) 629-5295
This free event is open to everyone and provides a unique chance to gain hands-on experience with compression-only CPR and defibrillator trainers. Our state-of-the-art equipment and knowledgeable instructors will guide you through the basics, ensuring you leave with valuable skills that could save a life.
Certifications are not included, but the knowledge you gain is priceless.
Special Thanksgiving Promotions
In addition to our free open house, we are thrilled to offer the following promotions to help you stay safe at work and home.
Special Thanksgiving Promotions
In addition to our free open house, we are thrilled to offer the following promotions to help you stay safe at work and home.
- For Businesses: Book a private CPR & First Aid class for your workplace by December 31, 2025, and receive $100 off your training session. Empower your team with life-saving skills and enjoy peace of mind knowing they are prepared for any emergency.
- For Individuals: Book a CPR class in December and receive a FREE CPR mask with your training. Use the promo code "Thankful" at checkout to take advantage of this special offer. It's the perfect time to learn a new skill and give yourself or a loved one the gift of safety.
0 comments:
Post a Comment