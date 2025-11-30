Empower Your Community with Life-Saving Skills This Holiday Season - open house December 2, 2025

Photo courtesy WestCoast CPR Training At WestCoast CPR Training, we believe in the power of community and the importance of being prepared. At WestCoast CPR Training, we believe in the power of community and the importance of being prepared.





This Thanksgiving weekend, we are excited to offer a special opportunity for everyone in our community to learn and practice essential life-saving skills.

Join us this Tuesday, December 2, 2025 from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at our WestCoast CPR Training center at 17544 Midvale Ave N. Suite 201, Shoreline, WA 98133. (206) 629-5295





This free event is open to everyone and provides a unique chance to gain hands-on experience with compression-only CPR and defibrillator trainers. Our state-of-the-art equipment and knowledgeable instructors will guide you through the basics, ensuring you leave with valuable skills that could save a life.









Special Thanksgiving Promotions



In addition to our free open house, we are thrilled to offer the following promotions to help you stay safe at work and home.



For Businesses : Book a private CPR & First Aid class for your workplace by December 31, 2025, and receive $100 off your training session. Empower your team with life-saving skills and enjoy peace of mind knowing they are prepared for any emergency.

: Book a private CPR & First Aid class for your workplace by December 31, 2025, and receive $100 off your training session. Empower your team with life-saving skills and enjoy peace of mind knowing they are prepared for any emergency. For Individuals: Book a CPR class in December and receive a FREE CPR mask with your training. Use the promo code "Thankful" at checkout to take advantage of this special offer. It's the perfect time to learn a new skill and give yourself or a loved one the gift of safety. At





Certifications are not included, but the knowledge you gain is priceless.In addition to our free open house, we are thrilled to offer the following promotions to help you stay safe at work and home.At WestCoast CPR Training , we are committed to making our community a safer place, one class at a time. We look forward to seeing you at our open house and helping you gain the confidence to act in an emergency. Together, we can make a difference.

Free Open House Event: Learn Hands-Only CPR and Use a Defibrillator Trainer