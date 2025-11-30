Empower Your Community with Life-Saving Skills This Holiday Season - open house December 2, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025

Photo courtesy WestCoast CPR Training
At WestCoast CPR Training, we believe in the power of community and the importance of being prepared. 

This Thanksgiving weekend, we are excited to offer a special opportunity for everyone in our community to learn and practice essential life-saving skills.

Free Open House Event: Learn Hands-Only CPR and Use a Defibrillator Trainer

Join us this Tuesday, December 2, 2025 from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at our WestCoast CPR Training center at 17544 Midvale Ave N. Suite 201, Shoreline, WA 98133. (206) 629-5295

 This free event is open to everyone and provides a unique chance to gain hands-on experience with compression-only CPR and defibrillator trainers. Our state-of-the-art equipment and knowledgeable instructors will guide you through the basics, ensuring you leave with valuable skills that could save a life. 

Certifications are not included, but the knowledge you gain is priceless.

Special Thanksgiving Promotions

In addition to our free open house, we are thrilled to offer the following promotions to help you stay safe at work and home.

  • For Businesses: Book a private CPR & First Aid class for your workplace by December 31, 2025, and receive $100 off your training session. Empower your team with life-saving skills and enjoy peace of mind knowing they are prepared for any emergency.
  • For Individuals: Book a CPR class in December and receive a FREE CPR mask with your training. Use the promo code "Thankful" at checkout to take advantage of this special offer. It's the perfect time to learn a new skill and give yourself or a loved one the gift of safety.
At WestCoast CPR Training, we are committed to making our community a safer place, one class at a time. We look forward to seeing you at our open house and helping you gain the confidence to act in an emergency. Together, we can make a difference.


Posted by DKH at 12:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  