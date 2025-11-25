ShoreLake Arts outdoor market in Ridgecrest filled the street with art, music, food, and joy
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Photos by David Carlos
ShoreLake Arts said "rain or shine" for their outdoor market on the street in the Ridgecrest business district on November 22, 2025. Fortunately for all, the rain held off.
|Dressed for the weather and having a wonderful time
Canopies were up and everyone was dressed for the weather and having a wonderful time.
|Checking out purchases and listening to the Magic Key Ukulele Band
The crowds varied, sometimes filling the street and sometimes leaving lots of room to sit on the street and listen to the musicians.
|Mariah Fraser took a break for coffee - and to admire
a friend's purchase
|Part of the Magic Key Ukulele Band talking to the crowd
Magic Keys exuded enough energy to warm the whole street.
|"Washington Moments" tote bags and art prints
Some vendors braved the elements, while others were inside ShoreLake Arts and Drumlin.
|Lake City Cooperative sold their hand crafted decorations
ShoreLake Director Laura James said "Thank you to the over 2,000 artists, makers, and neighbors who came out to our first outdoor arts market. It made our heART full to see the community connect with each other to support local art and small businesses."
|People strolled the street
"We noted ways to make it easier in the future but hope you still had a wonderful time. See you next time! Spring/Summer? Winter Bavarian type market?"
|Some danced to the music
Sponsors were City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, 4Culture, Jack Malek, Windermere, and Renewal by Andersen.
