ShoreLake Arts outdoor market in Ridgecrest filled the street with art, music, food, and joy

Listening to Magic Key Ukulele Band

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick

Photos by David Carlos





ShoreLake Arts said "rain or shine" for their outdoor market on the street in the Ridgecrest business district on November 22, 2025. Fortunately for all, the rain held off.





Dressed for the weather and having a wonderful time

Canopies were up and everyone was dressed for the weather and having a wonderful time.





Checking out purchases and listening to the Magic Key Ukulele Band

The crowds varied, sometimes filling the street and sometimes leaving lots of room to sit on the street and listen to the musicians.





Mariah Fraser took a break for coffee - and to admire

a friend's purchase Co-hosted with Drumlin and Ridgecrest Books, the street musicians were Mariah Fraser and Magic Key





Part of the Magic Key Ukulele Band talking to the crowd

Magic Keys exuded enough energy to warm the whole street.





"Washington Moments" tote bags and art prints

Some vendors braved the elements, while others were inside ShoreLake Arts and Drumlin.





Lake City Cooperative sold their hand crafted decorations