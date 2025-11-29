Business Spotlight: Percy & Poppy: Handcrafted Florals That Bring Joy & Creativity to Shoreline
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
Percy & Poppy: Handcrafted Florals That Bring Joy & Creativity to Shoreline
There’s a new floral studio blooming in Shoreline and it’s already bringing warmth, color, and creativity to homes and businesses across the region.
Percy & Poppy, founded in 2025 after years of behind-the-scenes floral passion, is all about community, connection, and the magic that flowers spark in everyday life. With bespoke designs for homes, local shops, weddings, and celebrations big and small, Percy & Poppy infuses heart, artistry, and intention into every arrangement.
Q & A with Percy & Poppy
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: Percy & Poppy officially started this year, after years of designing florals as a passion project. I finally decided to bring it to life in 2025!
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: Percy & Poppy Florals brings beauty, connection, and joy to the Seattle/Shoreline community through bespoke floral design. I provide thoughtfully crafted arrangements for homes, local businesses, weddings, and special events—helping people celebrate moments big and small.
Beyond flowers, my goal is to cultivate community: partnering with neighborhood cafés, boutiques, salons, and wellness studios to elevate their spaces; offering seasonal pop-ups and bloom bars that bring people together; and supporting local makers, venues, and fellow small businesses through creative collaborations.
Whether it’s a weekly subscription, a lobby installation, a bouquet bar, or wedding florals, I aim to offer a service that makes our community feel more connected, inspired, and welcomed.
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
A: I wish people knew that Percy & Poppy is named after my ragdoll cat, Percy. She’s been my little sidekick through everything, and naming the business after her just felt right. It brings a bit of her sweetness and comfort into everything I make!
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: Flowers have always been my go-to when I need to lift my mood or brighten my space. Percy & Poppy was built on that feeling, and creating arrangements that can offer that same warmth to others inspires me daily.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: I really try to make every customer feel heard and taken care of. Flowers are personal, so I spend time getting to know someone’s style, vision, and the little details that matter to them. Whether it’s a wedding, a subscription bouquet, or a last-minute gift, I want the whole experience to feel easy, thoughtful, and customized.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
A: I’m so excited for my next events! First up is a holiday pop-up on 12/11 from 4–7pm at Valerie Madison in Madrona, where I’ll have dried wreaths, garland, and holiday-themed floral arrangements and bouquets available for purchase. It’s the perfect chance to pick up festive pieces for your home or gifts for loved ones. More details are on my Instagram!
Then on 12/13, I’m hosting a bloom bar in partnership with ELM Candle Bar in Capitol Hill. When you grab a ticket, you’ll get to make your own custom candle and build your own bouquet. It’s such a cozy, creative Saturday activity, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s beautiful creations!
Connect with Percy & Poppy
16336 Ashworth Avenue North
952-769-7410
percyandpoppy.com
percyandpoppyflorals@gmail.com
Instagram: @percyandpoppyflorals
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs, visit KateLHomes.com for more information.
