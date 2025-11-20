Vault 177 and Spin Alley Bowling's 5th Annual Holiday Craft Market on Small Business Saturday November 29, 2025

Saturday November 29th 3-7pm

Santa Photos in our Party Room 3-5pm

Photos with Seattle Santa

There will be a special visit from the Seattle Santa from 3-5pm with FREE Santa Photos for a suggested donation to the great work Santa is doing with the Heart Cloud Foundation!Shop local and shop small just in time for the holidays and enjoy food & drink specials while you browse.This year we have such a diverse group of vendors, from collage art, embroidery, handmade soap and candles to upcycled record art and even some 6x6 masterpieces from ShoreLake Arts and much more!Check some things off your list and support our amazing local small businesses and handmade crafts right here in Shoreline.