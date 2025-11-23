Spree Trees Holiday Fundraiser returns December 5–7, 2025 to Lake Forest Park Town Center

The festive season kicks off early in Lake Forest Park as the Shorecrest Class of 2026 brings back its biggest Senior Spree fundraiser of the year:

Shoppers can browse a full selection of Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, and holiday décor—all while supporting local students. Every purchase directly benefits the Shorecrest Class of 2026 and helps fund their end-of-year Senior Spree celebration.





Organizers say community involvement is essential to the event’s success. “We rely on volunteers, donations, and word-of-mouth each year,” said organizers. “It’s an easy—and fun—way to support our students.”

From the file: Volunteers at previous Spree Tree sale

Residents are encouraged to volunteer, donate baked goods, or simply stop by and shop for their holiday greenery.







Donate baked goods

Volunteer for a shift

Encourage friends and neighbors to shop local at Spree Trees

We welcome the Shoreline community to join us as a volunteer!

Join the holiday spirit, support a great cause, and bring home something festive!







Spree Trees,in the upper parking lot of the Lake Forest Park Town Center near the Northlake Windermere Office off Ballinger Way.