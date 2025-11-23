Spree Trees Holiday Fundraiser returns December 5–7, 2025 to Lake Forest Park Town Center
Sunday, November 23, 2025
Spree Trees, Friday, December 5 through Sunday, December 7, 2025 in the upper parking lot of the Lake Forest Park Town Center near the Northlake Windermere Office off Ballinger Way.
Shoppers can browse a full selection of Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, and holiday décor—all while supporting local students. Every purchase directly benefits the Shorecrest Class of 2026 and helps fund their end-of-year Senior Spree celebration.
Organizers say community involvement is essential to the event’s success. “We rely on volunteers, donations, and word-of-mouth each year,” said organizers. “It’s an easy—and fun—way to support our students.”
|From the file: Volunteers at previous Spree Tree sale
Residents are encouraged to volunteer, donate baked goods, or simply stop by and shop for their holiday greenery.
We welcome the Shoreline community to join us as a volunteer!
- Donate baked goods
- Volunteer for a shift
- Encourage friends and neighbors to shop local at Spree Trees
Join the holiday spirit, support a great cause, and bring home something festive!
