Suquamish captain and crew honored for helping save two sailors swept overboard from sailboat

Suquamish. Photo courtesy Washington State Ferries

On Saturday, November 15, 2025 the United States Sailing Foundation and On Saturday, November 15, 2025 the United States Sailing Foundation and The Sailing Foundation - Seattle presented Capt. John McMillen with a letter of commendation for his and the Suquamish crew’s quick actions that helped save two sailors on March 8.



That morning, Sheridan Ferguson and Brent Campbell were swept off their sailboat during the Possession Point Race.





Photo courtesy Washington State Ferries

When the Suquamish crew heard what was happening, they changed course right away. They moved Suquamish upwind to block the strong wind and waves so the responders on scene could safely rescue the sailors. When the Suquamish crew heard what was happening, they changed course right away. They moved Suquamish upwind to block the strong wind and waves so the responders on scene could safely rescue the sailors.





Both were pulled from the water and taken to Edmonds, where they were rushed to the hospital.



