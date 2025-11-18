Speed limit reduced on Aurora Avenue –40MPH to 35MPH - watch for the signs
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reduced the speed limit on Aurora Avenue North (SR 99) in Shoreline.
The speed limit will change from 40 MPH to 35 MPH. This change will start once the City updates the speed limit signs.
Reducing the speed along Aurora aligns with WSDOT’s efforts to reduce fatal and serious injury accidents across the state. It is also consistent with Shoreline traffic safety action steps. Our last Annual Traffic Report showed injury collisions rising along the Aurora Corridor.
