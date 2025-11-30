Greenhouse Winter Market ended the farmers market season on a high note



More than 50 incredible local small businesses had the opportunity to share their special creations and hearts with our community.



Shoppers voted with their dollars! Many vendors reported record sales, with some even selling out completely, a huge win for our local entrepreneurs!









A massive thank you to our incredible host and event partner, Sky Nursery ! They offered a beautiful, warm space and stellar staff support. Magical!



The market's impact goes far beyond sales. We are thrilled to have supported the vital food access work of Hopelink and their food pantry in two significant ways:

Vendor Fees Donated: All vendor booth fees (kept intentionally low to help incubate small businesses) were donated, raising an amazing $2,760! Pantry Staples Drive: We asked visitors to bring pantry staples, and wow, did you show up! Together, we donated over 1,100 pounds of food this weekend alone. We are truly filled with gratitude and joy after this last event of the season. Thank you to every vendor, shopper, volunteer, and staff member who made this possible.







Let this celebration inspire you to know that one small act can make a difference in your community. Small businesses and food access programs continue to need your support year-round.





See you next season!





