Share some love - and money - with the Senior Activity Center

Community quilt

Photo courtesy Senior Activity Center

Many of us gathered with family and friends for Thanksgiving. We spent time with those we love over a meal and shared stories. It's also a time of reflection, and this year the Team at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center has much to be grateful for.

The Center turned 50 this year. As we look ahead to the next 50 years, we need the support of our community to ensure our sustainability. Our goal is to raise $60,000 by December 31. We’ve already received $3,500; thank you to everyone who has contributed so far!









The photo is a section of the community quilt that residents of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park contributed to over the summer. It’s symbolic of our first 50 years as your Senior Center.



The photo is a section of the community quilt that residents of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park contributed to over the summer. It's symbolic of our first 50 years as your Senior Center.

The process of creating a community quilt, where many individuals contribute a small piece, represents how a community that works together can build something far greater and more diverse than any one person could do alone. This Thanksgiving weekend, please tell your family, friends, and neighbors what the Center means to you, and encourage them to give. You can show your thanks by making a donation today - right here



If every member donated $50 to celebrate our 50th anniversary, our "community quilt of support" would exceed $60,000!



Donations will also be accepted from non-members!









Our instructors and volunteers facilitated classes and events that brought in over 35,000 unique visits to the CenterOur mighty Board and team of volunteers hosted 10 Rainbow Bingos and 5 Trivia NightsOver 1,230 older adults became membersAnd the cherry on top? Our neighbors on Nextdoor selected us as a 2025 “Neighborhood Fave”!