Celebrate Beginnings & Endings at the Shoreline Historical Museum and its Miyawaki Forest
Thursday, November 27, 2025
SHORELINE HISTORICAL MUSEUM & MIYAWAKI FOREST
invites adults & kids to celebrate beginnings & endings
Saturday December 6, 2025 from 3.30-5pm
|HAPPY CREW from left: Robby Grillo, Maureen O'Neil, Diane Lobaugh, Lee Keim, Polly Cook, Armand Micheline, Bruce Scholten, Kenneth Doutt, Char Erickson, Judy Moore
Story by Bruce Scholten
Photos by Martha Young-Scholten
URBAN BREAK? Shoreline Historical Museum and its Miyawaki Forest can give you a lift. Even a place to sit & relax, since incoming executive director Robby Grillo and outgoing director Kenneth Doutt installed stone benches, provided by board president Armand Micheline. See slugs bugs and butterflies. Stroll the garden, reading clay signs with plant names in English and Lushootseed, the first language spoken in the Duwamish Territory.
Two years ago, with support by SUGI (Sustainable Urbanisation Global Initiative) Lake Forest Park and Shoreline Rotary Clubs, King Conservation District, the Duwamish dxʷdəwʔabš Tribe and others, hundreds of volunteers planted 3000 square feet of garry oak, Oregon grape, salal and more indigenous vegetation in close proximity.
Since then, volunteer weeding and watering helped some plants grow nearly six meters high! Benefits include better air quality, cooling, traffic noise reduction, water retention and CO2 sequestration.
|Robby Grillo and Kenneth Doutt setting a bench in the Miyawaki Forest
Volunteering involved networking for several public events, sparking new friendships. Outgoing director Ken Doutt said the successful years-long process was, ‘One of the greatest experiences of my life.’ New executive director Robby Grillo is working closely with Doutt on the transition.
Adults and children are invited to our Miyawaki Forest’s celebration of beginnings and endings, December 6, 2025, Saturday 3.30-5pm. Enjoy hot dogs, apple cider cake, and warm drinks! Consider volunteering to help our Miyawaki Forest thrive!
Museum and garden are located at 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Phone: 206-542-7111
Information about the Miyawaki Forest
