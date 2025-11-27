Celebrate Beginnings & Endings at the Shoreline Historical Museum and its Miyawaki Forest

SHORELINE HISTORICAL MUSEUM & MIYAWAKI FOREST

invites adults & kids to celebrate beginnings & endings

Saturday December 6, 2025 from 3.30-5pm

HAPPY CREW from left: Robby Grillo, Maureen O'Neil, Diane Lobaugh, Lee Keim, Polly Cook, Armand Micheline, Bruce Scholten, Kenneth Doutt, Char Erickson, Judy Moore





Since then, volunteer weeding and watering helped some plants grow nearly six meters high! Benefits include better air quality, cooling, traffic noise reduction, water retention and CO2 sequestration.





Robby Grillo and Kenneth Doutt setting a bench in the Miyawaki Forest

Volunteering involved networking for several public events, sparking new friendships. Outgoing director Ken Doutt said the successful years-long process was, 'One of the greatest experiences of my life.' New executive director Robby Grillo is working closely with Doutt on the transition.



Adults and children are invited to our Miyawaki Forest’s celebration of beginnings and endings, December 6, 2025, Saturday 3.30-5pm. Enjoy hot dogs, apple cider cake, and warm drinks! Consider volunteering to help our Miyawaki Forest thrive!



Museum and garden are located at



Information about the Miyawaki Forest





