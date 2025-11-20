Shorewood golf coach named LPGA Professionals Coach of the Year

This past year, Patrick led Shorewood's Girls Golf team to its first-ever League Championship, an 8th-place District finish and one state qualifier improving team cohesion.





Her LPGA*USGA Girls Golf site onboarded 150 new participants; her PGA Junior League U13/U17 programs earned sportsmanship honors at regionals; and her Operation36 program grew 30%, incorporating adaptive tech for diverse abilities.









Her coaching philosophy includes building personalized plans from game assessments, blending technical drills, and utilizing data and technology for analysis and positive feedback. She claims her superpower is being a good listener to her students.



Since becoming an LPGA Class A Professionals in 2017, Patrick has been a dedicated member in the LPGA’s Western Section. She served for four years as Section Secretary and Section Championship Coordinator for three years, expanding events to Southern California for broader accessibility.





“Winning the LPGA Global Award for Coach of the Year is an incredible and humbling honor,” stated Patrick. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I have had in my career to impact players' lives and help them reach their potential. This award highlights my achievements and also motivates me to continue striving for excellence and inspiring others in the sport. "It is a recognition of the hard work, dedication, and passion I invest in my coaching. I am deeply grateful to the teachers and mentors who have guided and inspired me throughout my career.”



She has delivered hundreds of presentations since 2009 and has led webinars like Control Your Posture. Patrick regularly volunteers at LPGA Professionals Lesson Zones and hosts InviteHER Sips and Tips to boost women's participation, while supporting Washington State Golf and First Tee coaching curriculum training. Her accolades include the 2024 Operation 36 Coach Impact Award for positivity infusion. She launched a high school-pro mentorship program yielding 20 college commitments and prepped 9-year-old Charley Drake for Drive, Chip and Putt regionals at Pebble Beach.

She is being recognized this year for her deep passion for the game and her commitment to helping others play their best by blending technical skills with life lessons like integrity and perseverance.Currently, she serves as Director of Instruction at Mill Creek Country Club, where she has revitalized junior programs since May 2023, like LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, PGA Junior League, and Operation 36, while