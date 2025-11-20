Thanks to donation - new seating at Third Place Commons
Thursday, November 20, 2025
|New furniture at Third Place Commons
Photo courtesy TPC
Thanks to the incredible generosity of Furniture Marketing Group (fmg) Wave in Redmond, the Commons now has more comfortable seating for everyone to enjoy!
We’re still adding and arranging pieces, but we’re excited to continue creating more inviting spaces to meet, chat, relax with a coffee, read, and connect with neighbors.
A huge thank-you to the amazing FMG Wave team — and to TPC board member Sonja for making this wonderful connection happen!
More comfort and more community… what could be better?
