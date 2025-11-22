November Thanksgiving recipe from Town & Country: Easy Spatchcocked Turkey

Easy Spatchcocked Turkey

With Thanksgiving this week, Town & Country provides a recipe option for readers looking to cut down turkey cooking time without sacrificing flavor.

The word spatchcock means that the backbone has been removed and the turkey lays flat. This makes for a quicker cooking turkey that has juicy meat and delightfully crisped skin. If you’re concerned to remove the backbone yourself, ask our butchers to do it for you. *Pro tip: keep the backbone for homemade turkey stock.





Ingredients:

1 (14-16 pound) turkey, spatchcocked

1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

4 carrots, quartered

5 ribs celery, quartered

2 yellow onions, quartered

Sprigs of fresh thyme, sage, and/or rosemary

Olive oil

1 ½ teaspoons black pepper

1 cup water or broth

Preparation:

Dry the bird’s back cavity with paper towels, and sprinkle with 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt. Flip to breast side up, pat dry, and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Leave the turkey uncovered in the fridge for at least two hours and up to overnight. (This step dry brines the bird for extra moisture and flavor as well as drying out the skin for extra crispiness). Remove the turkey from the fridge and let sit at room temperature for one hour. Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large roasting pan create a bed of carrots, celery, onions, and herbs. Place your spatchcocked turkey on the veggies skin side up. Slather the turkey skin generously with olive oil. (Butter can be substituted). Sprinkle all over with black pepper. Pour a cup of water or broth around the turkey into the roasting pan, (not over the top of the turkey). Bake the turkey for 2 hours rotating the pan halfway. Begin checking its internal temperature at the 1.5-hour point. Turkey is done cooking when the breast reads an internal temperature of 165°F and the legs read 175°F. Tent the turkey with foil and allow to rest for 1 hour before slicing. Use strained drippings (the liquid in the pan) to make gravy.

Difficulty Level: EasyPrep Time: 2 HoursCook Time: 2 HoursYield: 8-10 Servings