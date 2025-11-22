Shoreline Pool facility design open house online
Saturday, November 22, 2025
You are invited to participate in the Pool Design Online Open House now through November 30, 2025.
Over 65 community members attended an in-person Design Open House on Thursday, November 13.
We know that many community members who are interested in learning more and providing comments were not able to attend in person.
The online version of the Open House has the same information as the in-person event. You can learn about the project, see a preliminary design, and understand the exploration process.
The Online Open House materials include a PDF of design poster boards with information including a map, the site plan, floor plan, changing room options, project timeline and construction cost, and images of what other pools from our design consultants look like.
Learn more and participate in the Design Open House
Learn more and participate in the Design Open House
0 comments:
Post a Comment