Shoreline Pool facility design open house online

The City of Shoreline is exploring the possibility of a 2026 ballot measure to build, run, and maintain a new public indoor pool facility and is currently working on a preliminary design.

Over 65 community members attended an in-person Design Open House on Thursday, November 13.





We know that many community members who are interested in learning more and providing comments were not able to attend in person.

The online version of the Open House has the same information as the in-person event. You can learn about the project, see a preliminary design, and understand the exploration process.









You are invited to participate in the Pool Design Online Open House now through November 30, 2025.