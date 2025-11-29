Free mobile dental clinic for senior citizens on Friday December 5, 2025

The Senior Activity Center is excited to host a dental clinic offered in partnership with Medical Teams International.

Friday December 5, 2025 with appointments scheduled from 9am to 2pm





REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536







This clinic will provide urgent dental care services, including fillings, extractions, and comprehensive exams, all at no cost.Thanks to the support of Cambia Health Foundation, they are focused on serving seniors as part of their priority area, Healthy and Connected Aging.Services offered include: Basic dental exams, X-rays, Fillings (restorations for cavities or tooth decay), Extractions, Blood pressure screenings