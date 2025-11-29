Free mobile dental clinic for senior citizens on Friday December 5, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025

The Senior Activity Center is excited to host a dental clinic offered in partnership with Medical Teams International.

This clinic will provide urgent dental care services, including fillings, extractions, and comprehensive exams, all at no cost.

Thanks to the support of Cambia Health Foundation, they are focused on serving seniors as part of their priority area, Healthy and Connected Aging.

Services offered include: Basic dental exams, X-rays, Fillings (restorations for cavities or tooth decay), Extractions, Blood pressure screenings

Friday December 5, 2025 with appointments scheduled from 9am to 2pm

REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536


Posted by DKH at 2:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  